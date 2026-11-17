The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has applauded former President Goodluck Jonathan for how he handled the opposition during the 2015 election period.

He urged political leaders to emulate the former president and embrace peaceful coexistence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, Jonathan demonstrated political maturity in 2014 and 2015 when opposition figures united against his administration, despite having the power to use state institutions against his political opponents.

Naija News reports that Momodu spoke in a statement titled ‘A lesson from President Goodluck Jonathan.’

Momodu recalled Jonathan’s position that his personal ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian, describing it as an important lesson for political leaders in the country.

He, however, expressed concern over the current political climate, alleging that violence and insecurity were becoming major threats to Nigeria’s democratic process.

The ADC chieftain specifically referenced the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, claiming that about 50 people had allegedly lost their lives in election-related violence.

He warned that the situation could worsen as the country approaches the 2027 presidential and general elections if political actors fail to prioritise peace.

Momodu also questioned the credibility of the electoral process under President Bola Tinubu, alleging that Nigerians had lost confidence in the President and the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

According to him, “No Nigerian, including members of the over-pampered ruling class, trusts President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his handpicked electoral body, INEC, to conduct a free, transparent, and credible election.”

He further criticised the judiciary, alleging that it had been dragged into the country’s political struggles at the expense of public confidence in the justice system.

The former presidential candidate expressed fears that Nigeria’s democracy could be endangered if the political environment continued to deteriorate.

Momodu questioned whether Nigerians who fought against military dictatorship had inadvertently created room for another form of authoritarianism under civilian rule.

He asked, “Did we fight against military dictatorship only to, inadvertently, replace it with barefaced civilian tyranny?”

He said the country was confronted with several unanswered questions about the future of its democracy, urging Nigerians to reflect on the direction of the nation.