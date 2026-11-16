Makinde Is Aggrieved Over Tinubu’s Refusal To Fulfil Promises Made To Him – Sambo

Arise News Political Editor, Sumner Sambo, has asserted that Oyo State Governor cum Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, is angry with President Bola Tinubu because he received nothing in return for backing him in the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Sambo made this assertion on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show, while reacting to the APM’s call asking President Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 race.

He said the APM’s call is not just a party statement but words born out of anger from Makinde toward President Tinubu, alleging that the Governor feels betrayed.

According to Sambo, all the G5 integrity governors who worked for President Tinubu during the 2023 election have already been settled except Makinde.

He added that Makinde is ready to hit Tinubu at all times because he is aggrieved over the President’s refusal to fulfil promises made to him.

He said, “Nyesom Wike has been settled as the FCT Minister; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as Ambassador to Greece, while Okezie Ikpeazu has been settled as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain. Makinde is the only one left out.

“Governor Makinde is showing the strength he can as an aggrieved person who had promises from President Tinubu, and the President refused to fulfil them.”