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Makinde Is Aggrieved Over Tinubu’s Refusal To Fulfil Promises Made To Him – Sambo

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Governor Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu
Governor Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Arise News Political Editor Sumner Sambo claimed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is angry with President Bola Tinubu over unfulfilled promises following his 2023 election support.
  • Sambo alleged that other G5 governors had received appointments, naming Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Ambassador to Greece.
  • The APM has asked Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, a call Sambo attributed to Makinde’s anger.

Arise News Political Editor, Sumner Sambo, has asserted that Oyo State Governor cum Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, is angry with President Bola Tinubu because he received nothing in return for backing him in the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Sambo made this assertion on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show, while reacting to the APM’s call asking President Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 race.

He said the APM’s call is not just a party statement but words born out of anger from Makinde toward President Tinubu, alleging that the Governor feels betrayed.

According to Sambo, all the G5 integrity governors who worked for President Tinubu during the 2023 election have already been settled except Makinde.

He added that Makinde is ready to hit Tinubu at all times because he is aggrieved over the President’s refusal to fulfil promises made to him.

He said, “Nyesom Wike has been settled as the FCT Minister; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as Ambassador to Greece, while Okezie Ikpeazu has been settled as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain. Makinde is the only one left out.

“Governor Makinde is showing the strength he can as an aggrieved person who had promises from President Tinubu, and the President refused to fulfil them.” 

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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