‘Nigerians Are All In Trouble’ – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Breaks Silence On Tinubu’s Abuja Ridicule

National Leader of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has claimed that Nigerians are in trouble after a crowd booed President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Tinubu faced a hostile reception on Friday at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja after observing Juma’at prayers, when some youths booed him.

While leaving the mosque with his entourage, a group of youths chanted “ba mayi” in Hausa, meaning ‘we don’t want’.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said heckling Tinubu after Friday’s Juma’at prayer indicates the country does not need to reap what it did not sow.

Baba-Ahmed said the action was neither politics nor democracy.

He wrote, “We do not have to reap what we do not sow. After the heckling of PBAT after Friday prayers in Abuja yesterday, no one needs to be convinced that we are all in trouble.

“When people are angry and do not fear or respect anyone or anything, you know this is neither politics nor democracy.”

Similarly, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has warned that the country could be thrown into chaos if Tinubu forces his way back.

Frank stated this while reacting to an alleged protest against Tinubu after Friday prayers at the Shehu Shagari Mosque in Area 1, Garki, Abuja.

In a statement on Sunday, Frank claimed that no Nigerian president has ever been publicly embarrassed like Tinubu.

He advised Tinubu to abandon his re-election ambition and ensure a free, fair and credible election in 2027.

Frank said, “The rejection was total and unmistakable. No Nigerian president has been embarrassed like this publicly. The way Nigerians rejected him speaks volumes, but should he decide to go ahead and he loses, he should be prepared to accept defeat just like former President Goodluck Jonathan did.

“What happened in the FCT last Friday showed that political assurances and promises are not necessarily a reflection of the reality on the ground. The public reaction reflects the anger and dissatisfaction of Nigerians.”