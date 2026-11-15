No Nigerian President Has Been Embarrassed Like Tinubu Publicly – Timi Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has warned that the country could be thrown into chaos if President Bola Tinubu forces his way back.

Naija News reports that Frank stated this while reacting to an alleged protest against Tinubu after Friday prayers at the Shehu Shagari Mosque in Area 1, Garki, Abuja.

Although the Presidency dismissed reports of a protest against Tinubu, a viral video appeared to suggest otherwise.

In a statement on Sunday, Frank claimed that no Nigerian president has ever been publicly embarrassed like Tinubu.

He advised Tinubu to abandon his re-election ambition and ensure a free, fair and credible election in 2027.

Frank said, “The rejection was total and unmistakable. No Nigerian president has been embarrassed like this publicly. The way Nigerians rejected him speaks volumes, but should he decide to go ahead and he loses, he should be prepared to accept defeat just like former President Goodluck Jonathan did.

“What happened in the FCT last Friday showed that political assurances and promises are not necessarily a reflection of the reality on the ground. The public reaction reflects the anger and dissatisfaction of Nigerians.

“I am giving him this advice because I genuinely want him to listen to the truth.

“My advice is that he should take a bow and leave the race. He should take this advice seriously.”