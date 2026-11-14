ADC Has 13 States In North, Tinubu Only Five – Amaechi

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has boasted that the party will win all 13 states in the North-East and North-West in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the former Rivers State governor made the claim on Saturday while addressing supporters at the party’s presidential rally in Bauchi.

Comparing the ADC’s prospects with those of President Bola Tinubu, Amaechi said the President could only count on five states in the South-West.

“Let the President tell us how many states he comes with. He comes with only five in the South-West,” he said.

He predicted that the sixth South-West state would go to the Allied Peoples Movement.

The running mate to Atiku Abubakar also said the party would win Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa in the North-Central, compete strongly in the South-South, and limit Tinubu’s chances in the South-East.

“He will not go to South-East at all. Be rest assured, we will win,” Amaechi said.

The former transport minister said the party would resist any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election.

“Because these people will do what they did in 2023. This time, we shall not agree,” he declared.

The rally took place amid a legal battle over the control of the ADC.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on November 5 sacked the David Mark-led leadership of the party, nullified the primary that produced Atiku and Amaechi, and directed INEC to disregard decisions of its July 27, 2025, NEC meeting.

The party has rejected the verdict and filed an appeal, insisting that its campaign will continue.