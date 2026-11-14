ADC Crisis: Nafiu Bala Extends Olive Branch To Atiku, Mark After Court Victory

Barely a week after a Federal High Court recognised him as the authentic leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe has invited former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, David Mark and their allies to join hands with his faction.

Naija News reports that Bala made the overture during an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday.

The ADC factional leader said the judgment had proved that his faction acted in line with the party’s constitution.

“As we always say, truth is truth, while lies remain lies. Allah has vindicated us,” he said.

Bala said he was not interested in fighting the Mark-led group, but in building a strong opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Allah has given us victory, but we are not enemies. We are extending a hand of friendship to them,” he said.

He, however, insisted that all members, including those from the rival camp, must register at their wards, pay their dues and meet the party’s eligibility rules before contesting or holding office.

He alleged that Mark bypassed this process by collecting his membership card from a former national chairman in Abuja.

On why Atiku and Mark were still listed on INEC’s portal, Bala said the commission would act once it received the certified copy of the judgment, which his faction was awaiting.

The factional chairman denied being used by the ruling party to weaken the opposition.

“I went to court with only the constitution,” he said, adding that crowds at rallies and financial muscle could not override the law.

He also described claims that he had resigned as false. Bala said he saw Atiku as a father, but lamented that the former Vice-President had never called him throughout the crisis, while some of his associates branded him a spoiler.

He said the faction was funded by members’ dues and contributions, and defended his security detail, saying he was a businessman entitled to protection.

He urged young people to shun violence and respect the rule of law.