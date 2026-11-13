2027: Amaechi Downplays Alternative Plan For ADC Presidential Ticket

‎African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has said the party has no alternative plan for its presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the declaration during an interview with DCL on Thursday, while responding to a question about the legal options available to the ticket if the appeal against the judgment challenging its nomination remained unresolved when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finalise the ballot.

The former minister expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would overturn the judgment, insisting that the ruling was wrong.

He said, ‎“We expect that the court will do justice. We believe in no one playing the role of God, we just believe that the judgment is wrong and that the Court of Appeal will overturn the judgment because the judgment is wrong.”

‎Asked what would happen if the legal challenge was not resolved before the forthcoming election and what their next plan would be, Amaechi maintained there is no alternative, suggesting that the ADC coalition was relying on only one option.

He added, ‎”I don’t know the future, you have to be God to say that. We dont have Plan A, Plan B, just one Plan, plan A.”