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2027: Amaechi Downplays Alternative Plan For ADC Presidential Ticket

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Minister, Rotimi Amaechi
Former Minister, Rotimi Amaechi

Key Takeaways

  • Rotimi Amaechi said the African Democratic Congress has no alternative plan for its presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.
  • Amaechi expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would overturn the judgment challenging the ticket’s nomination, describing the ruling as wrong.
  • Asked what would happen if the legal challenge remained unresolved before the election, Amaechi said he could not predict the future and reiterated the single-plan position.

‎African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has said the party has no alternative plan for its presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the declaration during an interview with DCL on Thursday, while responding to a question about the legal options available to the ticket if the appeal against the judgment challenging its nomination remained unresolved when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finalise the ballot.

The former minister expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would overturn the judgment, insisting that the ruling was wrong.

He said, ‎“We expect that the court will do justice. We believe in no one playing the role of God, we just believe that the judgment is wrong and that the Court of Appeal will overturn the judgment because the judgment is wrong.” 

‎Asked what would happen if the legal challenge was not resolved before the forthcoming election and what their next plan would be, Amaechi maintained there is no alternative, suggesting that the ADC coalition was relying on only one option.

He added, ‎”I don’t know the future, you have to be God to say that. We dont have Plan A, Plan B, just one Plan, plan A.” 

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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