How Can You Drive The Nation When You Can’t Unite Your Own State – Shettima Knocks Atiku

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has stated that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has failed to secure the support of influential politicians in his home state of Adamawa.

He said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flagbearer has failed to build political consensus in Adamawa, despite having served as Vice-President.

He questioned how Atiku plans to unite Nigeria if he cannot get support from his home state.

Naija News reports that Shettima shared his reservations on Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Akure, Ondo State.

He argued that Atiku had failed to build political consensus in Adamawa, despite having served as Vice-President and remained a major figure in the state’s politics.

“Our political opponents can conduct political rallies on Facebook and on Instagram, but for somebody who cannot build a consensus at the home front, Atiku Abubakar is from Adamawa State. He has been unable to build a lead consensus, even in his own Adamawa State,” Shettima said.

He recalled that none of the five governors who had governed Adamawa since the return to democratic rule in 1999 was politically aligned with Atiku.

He named Boni Haruna, Murtala Nyako, Bala Ngilari, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla and incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as politicians who, according to him, were not supporting the ADC presidential candidate.

He further alleged that the former Vice-President had three governorship candidates in Adamawa, a situation he said reflected his inability to unite political forces.

“And right now, he has three gubernatorial candidates in Adamawa. So someone who cannot unite his own state, I wonder how he is going to unite and drive the nation as a whole,” he said.

The Vice-President contrasted the situation in Adamawa with what he described as widespread political support for Tinubu in Ondo.

“Here in Ondo, Ondo, the game is over. This is a shutdown. Nothing less is expected from Ondo, and we remain eternally grateful to the people of Ondo for the massive turnout and support accorded to Mr. President,” he said.