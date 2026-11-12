Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Primary For Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency

The Federal High Court in Kaduna has nullified the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary election for the Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Naija News understands that the ruling was delivered in the case of Ibrahim Dallami (Danlami) Kubau vs. ADC & 2 Others.

The court, in its ruling, set aside the party’s primary that produced Mustapha Aliyu Abdullahi as the ADC candidate for the constituency.

According to the judgment, the primary did not comply with the required legal and party processes, leading the court to void the outcome.

The ruling comes on the heels of a separate ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, which recently nullified the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the ADC.

The ruling also affected candidate selection conducted by the Mark-led leadership for the 2027 elections, including the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

In other news, human rights activist and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has declared that the party will change tactics going into the 2027 general elections.

According to her, the NDC will be both refined and rugged to demonstrate that no particular group of persons has a “monopoly of madness.

Yesufu declared that no one will be allowed to intimidate its members, insisting that supporters would stand up against attacks.

Naija News reports that she made the declaration on Thursday, following an attack on NDC supporters ahead of the town hall meeting at the Classic Event Centre in the Oregun area of Lagos.

According to her, the campaign is not just about Peter Obi, but about everybody.