2027: The More Oppositions Are In Disarray, The Better For APC – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has denied claims that President Bola Tinubu caused the crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Keyamo spoke on Friday during an interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu.

Keyamo maintained that Tinubu had no role in the party’s internal affairs and that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no responsibility to help opposition parties resolve their internal disagreements.

According to Keyamo, the more disarray opposition parties are in, the better for the ruling party.

“APC has no responsibility to help opposition parties resolve their internal disagreements. The more they are in disarray, the better for us. We will simply watch from a distance and will not have a hand in it,” Keyamo said.

The Minister also responded to questions about his earlier comment that heaven would not fall if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar did not appear on the ballot in 2027, amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC.

Keyamo recalled that the APC had faced a similar situation in Zamfara when the court removed its elected governor, deputy governor, senators and members of the National and State Assemblies.

He said the party accepted the court’s decision without suggesting that the country would collapse.

Keyamo urged opposition politicians to present their grievances before the courts and allow the judiciary to determine the disputes without pressure.

He stated, “Not having Atiku on the ballot in 2027 should not be presented as a threat to the country’s democracy.

“Heaven did not fall when the same court sacked all our candidates in Zamfara a few years ago. Not just candidates who had won elections. The governor, the deputy governor, all members of the House of Assembly, all the senators and all members of the House of Representatives. I’m talking from top to bottom. They were all sacked.

“Why should similar court decisions involving opposition parties now be described as political interference? The judiciary should be allowed to handle complaints brought before it.”

Speaking on the APC’s position ahead of the 2027 election, Keyamo said the ruling party would prefer Atiku and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi, to contest separately rather than allow opposition politicians to unite behind one candidate.

“It is in our interest that Atiku Abubakar and Obi run, so that all opposition will not gather under one umbrella,” he added.