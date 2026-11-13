‘We Have Had A Phone Call From Buhari’s Grave To Vote Atiku’ – Dalung

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain and former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s support base has shifted to the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Dalung, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said the message was so clear that it was like “a phone call from the grave” of the former President.

The ADC chieftain cited the recent visit of the late President’s widow, Aisha Buhari, to Atiku in Abuja as evidence of the shift.

“The message she took for any politician to know is that the 12 million votes have been successfully transferred. We have had a phone call from the grave of Buhari that we should vote Atiku,” he said.

Dalung said Atiku now had the backing of the political structures that supported both Buhari and the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The former minister expressed confidence that the ADC candidate would defeat President Bola Tinubu, regardless of any obstacles placed in the party’s way.

“Tinubu, even if he would take over the ADC secretariat and stop ADC from campaigning, he cannot defeat Atiku Abubakar in 2027,” he said.

Dalung also described Tinubu as the weakest incumbent he had seen in an election.

“If you drag anybody on the street and put him on a ballot at a contest with Tinubu, he will defeat him,” he said.