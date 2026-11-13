“Anarchy Consumes Everyone” – Peter Obi Reacts To Attack On Lagos NDC Supporters

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the violent attack on party supporters in Lagos State on Thursday.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Friday, blamed certain political actors for being behind the attack on his supporters, but warned that violence bears no good fruit.

Naija News reports that he promised that despite the provocation, he and his supporters would remain law-abiding.

The former Governor of Anambra State, however, emphasised that they will not be intimidated going into the 2027 elections.

“Yesterday, 12th November 2026, I arrived in Lagos from Abuja to attend the commendation service of my very dear elder brother, Chief Sir Okey Ezibe, KSC, which took place at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, as part of the activities leading to the funeral of the distinguished businessman and people-builder.

“At the close of the service, I proceeded to Oregun to join our supporters and participants at the Lagos State edition of our ongoing series of town hall meetings across the country.

“Earlier, I had been informed that a group of thugs had mobilised to attack participants who arrived early for the meeting. Let me reiterate that the political violence being enabled by certain political actors against our supporters is an ill wind that blows no one any good. Anarchy consumes everyone. We will remain law-abiding, even in the face of extreme provocation.

“Despite the disruption and the concerns surrounding the event, we proceeded with our town hall meeting. As usual, participants raised important questions and concerns about reviving the economy, reducing the high cost of living, tackling endemic corruption, addressing insecurity, caring for vulnerable citizens, and protecting the integrity of our elections.

“In my remarks, I emphasised that the first responsibility of any government is to secure the country and unite its people around a shared purpose. I also outlined our commitment to policies that will reduce the cost of living, improve the welfare of Nigerians, and aggressively invest in critical areas of development, particularly healthcare and education, while addressing poverty and the needs of vulnerable citizens.” he wrote.

He called on all his supporters to ensure they vote in the 2027 elections and protect their votes as well until the final declaration of results.

Obi urged his supporters to avoid violence, but be vigilant.

The NDC candidate also appreciated those who organised the Lagos town hall meeting.

“On the forthcoming elections, I reminded participants that protecting the integrity of the electoral process is a shared responsibility. Every effort must be made to ensure that votes are properly protected, from the polling unit through ward collation to the final collation and declaration of results.

“Our party, the NDC, will also fulfil the responsibility to deploy competent agents to polling units to observe and document the process.

“I encouraged our people to eschew violence while remaining peaceful, vigilant, and resolute in defending their democratic rights.

“I thank the organisers of the town hall meeting for their efforts. My appreciation also goes to our candidates in Lagos State for their continued dedication and to the good people of Lagos State for their participation and commitment to peaceful democratic engagement,” he concluded.