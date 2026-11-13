Attacks On NDC Becoming Too Frequent – Rufai Oseni

Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni has condemned the frequent attacks on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naija News reports that Oseni shared his reservations while reacting to the disruption of the NDC town hall meeting in Lagos, where thugs invaded the venue with cutlasses, sticks and stones.

Speaking on Friday during an episode of Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’, the news anchor accused the incumbent government of winning elections through rigging and disruption.

According to him, the attacks on the party have become far too frequent, and Nigerians must begin to ask why they are happening.

“The attacks on the NDC have become far too frequent. The real question is: why are these attacks happening?

“They should remember that democracy cannot be built on violence, it will never work,” he said.

Rufai said he does not support the idea of “rig and die,” but the deeper question Nigerians should ask is why elections are being rigged in the first place.

“I do not support ‘rig and die,’ but the deeper question is why they are rigging in the first place,” he said.

He said nothing will be done about the Lagos attack because that is how the government wins elections.

He added that when rigging and disruption fail, the government simply turns to the judiciary to get what it wants.