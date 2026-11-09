Hypocrite, Admit You Are Peter Obi’s Unofficial Spokesman – Bwala Knocks Rufai Oseni

A media aide to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni is the unofficial spokesperson for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Bwala made the claim while reacting to Obi’s recent social media post challenging Tinubu to account for the funds saved from fuel subsidy removal, government borrowings and increased revenue.

The former Anambra State governor had urged the President to explain what his administration had achieved in tackling poverty, out-of-school children, inadequate healthcare, poor electricity supply and insecurity.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏, Bwala alleged that Oseni drafted the post to enable Obi to amplify the message during Arise Television’s morning programme.

He claimed that sources in Oseni’s camp revealed the development to him.

Bwala described the news anchor as a hypocrite, wondering why he could not openly admit that he is the NDC leader spokesperson

“That tweet of @PeterObi was drafted to him by Rufai Oseni so he (Rufai) would amplify on their morning show. Check the pattern and flow as revealed to me by my sources in their camp.

“What is wrong with openly acknowledging that he is Obi’s unofficial spokesman? Hypocrites,” Bwala wrote.

The presidential spokesman, however, did not provide evidence to substantiate his allegation that Oseni drafted Obi’s post.