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Hypocrite, Admit You Are Peter Obi’s Unofficial Spokesman – Bwala Knocks Rufai Oseni

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By Justina Otio
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Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala
Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu’s media aide Daniel Bwala alleged that Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni serves as Peter Obi’s unofficial spokesperson.
  • Obi had challenged Tinubu to account for fuel subsidy savings, government borrowings and increased revenue, and explain his administration’s progress on public services and security.
  • Bwala claimed unnamed sources linked Oseni to drafting Obi’s post for amplification on Arise Television, but he provided no evidence to support the allegation.

A media aide to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni is the unofficial spokesperson for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Bwala made the claim while reacting to Obi’s recent social media post challenging Tinubu to account for the funds saved from fuel subsidy removal, government borrowings and increased revenue.

The former Anambra State governor had urged the President to explain what his administration had achieved in tackling poverty, out-of-school children, inadequate healthcare, poor electricity supply and insecurity.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏, Bwala alleged that Oseni drafted the post to enable Obi to amplify the message during Arise Television’s morning programme.

He claimed that sources in Oseni’s camp revealed the development to him.

Bwala described the news anchor as a hypocrite, wondering why he could not openly admit that he is the NDC leader spokesperson

That tweet of @PeterObi was drafted to him by Rufai Oseni so he (Rufai) would amplify on their morning show. Check the pattern and flow as revealed to me by my sources in their camp.

“What is wrong with openly acknowledging that he is Obi’s unofficial spokesman? Hypocrites,” Bwala wrote.

The presidential spokesman, however, did not provide evidence to substantiate his allegation that Oseni drafted Obi’s post.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina Otio is a Nigerian journalist who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin. Over the past seven years, she has worked across different aspects of journalism, covering politics, governance, entertainment and other developments. Her work also includes in-depth feature writing and street interviews that bring public perspectives to topical issues.
Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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