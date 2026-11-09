Consensus Presidential Candidate Against Tinubu Is Dead, Buried – G-100 Chieftain, Elijah

A chieftain of the G-100 political pressure group, Umanu Elijah, has said opposition parties’ plan to field a consensus presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election is dead and buried.

Naija News reports that the G-100, a political pressure group convened by former Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, was established to facilitate a broad-based opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group argued that if the opposition parties contest the election independently, they would struggle to dislodge the APC, particularly with the ruling party’s political structures and electoral advantages.

As part of its efforts, G-100 has held consultations with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, among other political figures, to build consensus around a common platform and a single presidential candidate that would improve their chances against Tinubu in the 2027 election.

However, the group’s efforts have faced growing doubts as opposition politicians continue to pursue their individual political ambitions and campaign activities, with little indication of an imminent agreement on a common candidate.

The development has raised questions about the feasibility of the coalition proposal, particularly as the 2027 election approaches and political actors intensify consultations and mobilisation.

In an interview with Punch, Elijah pointed to opposition parties’ failure to shelve their individual presidential ambitions in favour of a single candidate to forge a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

According to Elijah, Lukman’s single-candidate proposal had failed.

Elijah cited the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM)’s continued campaign activities, alongside those of other opposition parties, as evidence that the prospects of a consensus arrangement had diminished.

He said, “The sole candidacy thing is dead and buried. The candidates are not ready to make concessions. You can see what the Allied Peoples Movement is doing. They are going about their campaigns, and none of these candidates is talking about single candidacy.”