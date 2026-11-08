Atiku Congratulates Flamingos On Historic U-17 World Cup Win

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos following their historic win at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco on Saturday, November 7.

The Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat to become the first African nation to win the competition.

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 39th minute with a long-range effort that slipped through the Japanese goalkeeper’s hands.

Oluebube Umejiaku extended Nigeria’s lead two minutes into the second half, while Fuki Ito pulled one back for Japan with 10 minutes remaining.

Reacting to the win, Atiku praised the players, head coach Akeem Busari and the technical crew for guiding Nigeria to its first title in the competition.

In a congratulatory message posted on his official 𝕏 account, the former vice president described the win as a moment of pride for the country.

He wrote: “Our Flamingos have made history! I warmly congratulate Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team on their 2–1 victory over Japan to claim our first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup title.

“Captain Harmony Chidi spoke of a dream that would make her teammates and country proud. Tonight, that dream belongs to every Nigerian. I salute her, her teammates, Coach Akeem Busari, and the entire technical and support staff for this unforgettable achievement.

“These young women remind us of what Nigerian talent can achieve when it is nurtured and given the opportunity to flourish. May their triumph inspire more girls to pursue their dreams with confidence and courage.

“Thank you, Flamingos, for giving our nation this moment of joy and unity. We are immensely proud of you.”

The win marks a major milestone for Nigerian football, with the Flamingos becoming the first African team to lift the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup trophy.