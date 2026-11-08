Tinubu Congratulates Flamingos After Historic U-17 World Cup Win

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos after they defeated Japan 2-1 to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco on Saturday, November 7.

Tinubu praised the players for their courage, resilience and determination, describing their triumph as a source of national pride. In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said he received the news of the win after returning from political engagements in Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

“What wonderful news to return home to! Our young girls have conquered the world and given Nigerians everywhere another reason to celebrate our great country,” Tinubu said.

He commended the team for displaying discipline and the Nigerian spirit of perseverance throughout the competition.

The President also recalled that the players had promised to win the trophy after defeating Brazil in the semi-finals, noting that they had fulfilled their pledge with the win over Japan.

Tinubu described the achievement as a landmark moment for African women’s football, hoping it would inspire millions of young Nigerian girls to pursue their ambitions.

He also congratulated goalscorers Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, as well as the other players, head coach Akeem Busari, the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission for their contributions to the historic success.