Oluremi Tinubu Hails Flamingos After Historic U-17 World Cup Triumph

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, congratulated the Flamingos following their historic win at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco on Saturday, November 7.

The Nigerian team defeated Japan 2-1 in the final to become the first African nation to win the competition.

In a congratulatory message, Tinubu praised the players for their resilience and determination, noting that they recovered from an opening defeat to record six consecutive wins and claim the trophy.

“Your path to victory was not an easy one. You shrugged off your shaky start and took on the world, winning six matches in a row on your way to the golden trophy, confirming what others already know, that Nigerians are world beaters,” she stated.

The First Lady said the achievement had brought pride to Nigeria and raised the profile of African women’s football on the global stage.

“I am particularly proud of this inspiring feat which has now placed the country, and indeed Africa, at the pinnacle of women’s football across the world,” she added.

“Through your team spirit, dedication, and hard work, Nigeria again is the toast of the world.”

The first lady also commended the coaching staff and technical crew for their contributions to the team’s successful campaign.

“I celebrate you, dear Flamingos, the Head Coach, and the entire technical team. I say well done,” she said.