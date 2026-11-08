‘I Did Not Truly Understand Peter Obi Until Now’ – Kwankwaso Shares Regrets

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed regret over his failure to form an alliance with the party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi, during the 2023 general election.

Naija News recalls that before the 2023 presidential election, Kwankwaso rejected proposals to run alongside Peter Obi, arguing that he had more political experience and higher academic qualifications, including a PhD.

However, Kwankwaso regretted the decision on Saturday while addressing party supporters at the 360 Event Centre in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

Kwankwaso said a joint presidential ticket with Peter Obi in 2023 could have defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “I did not truly understand Peter Obi until now. Had I understood him better in 2023, we would have collaborated and ousted the All Progressives Congress from the presidency.”

Kwankwaso described his alliance with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general election as a turning point for national development.

The former Governor of Kano State also said the NDC leadership had agreed to have him head the Ministry of Education if the party wins the 2027 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged Kwankwaso to provide evidence linking the party and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to alleged moves to disqualify the NDC governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, from the 2027 election.

The ruling party described Kwankwaso’s allegation as false and baseless, accusing the former Kano State governor of attempting to blackmail the party and its governorship candidate.

Kwankwaso had reportedly linked the APC and Governor Yusuf to the legal proceedings surrounding Gwarzo’s candidacy.

However, the APC insisted that neither the party, Governor Yusuf, nor the Kano State Government had any involvement in the case, Naija News reports.

In a statement, the party said the legal action began with an internal crisis within the NDC, adding that party members instituted the case against the NDC, not the APC.

It accused Kwankwaso of trying to shift attention from the internal problems facing his party by dragging the APC and its candidate into the matter.

The ruling party also denied sponsoring, influencing or facilitating the court action against Gwarzo.