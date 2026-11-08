Video: Drama As Crowd Chants ‘Obi! Obi!’ While Benjamin Kalu Campaigns For Tinubu

There was a mild drama on Saturday in Abia State when Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, was campaigning for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that while Kalu tried to speak, the crowd chanted “Obi Obi.”

The lawmaker had mounted the stage at the Okpi Festival in Bende Local Government Area of the state and asked the crowd to vote for President Tinubu.

“Tinubu will do more for Abia. Vote for Tinubu in 2027. He is the best for Nigeria,” Kalu said.

However, in the footage as soon as Kalu mentioned Tinubu, the crowd started chanting in solidarity with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi! Obi! Obi!” the crowd chanted.

The chanting grew louder when Kalu tried to calm the residents down with some people standing while others raised their hands.

Meanwhile, Obi, has asked President Bola Tinubu to give account of the ₦15.8 trillion saved from the removal of fuel subsidy.

He commended Tinubu for spending a night in Akwa-Ibom State but also challenged him to visit the remaining states and feel the pains of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Obi made the demand in a post shared on his 𝕏 handle on Saturday

Obi also asked Tinubu to explain to Nigerians what he did with the $100 billion loans he has taken since he assumed office in 2023.

He said, “I congratulate you on spending a night in one of Nigeria’s states outside Lagos and Abuja. I hope you enjoyed the warmth, hospitality, and delicious cuisine of Akwa Ibom, which I am sure is even better than those of the destinations where you have spent over 260 days outside Nigeria since coming into office.

“I sincerely hope this visit will inspire you to travel to the remaining 33 states of the federation, spend time with the people and, more importantly, explain what your administration has done with the ₦15.8 trillion saved from the removal of fuel subsidy, the over $100 billion you have borrowed, the increased revenues accruing to the government from taxing Nigerians, and the additional government revenues which your administration celebrated last year as having surpassed its target.

“Nigerians deserve to know how many that were pulled out of poverty within this period, how many out-of-school children were returned to school, and how many functional primary healthcare centres you have built.

“They also deserve to know how much electricity supply has improved, especially given your promise that if you do not fix power, Nigerians should not vote for you. They deserve an explanation of how you have secured the country, which still ranks among the most terrorised countries in the world.

“Mr President, Nigerians deserve answers. They deserve to know what has been done with the resources entrusted to your government.

“The New Nigeria we want to build will be based on accountability, transparency, and the physical, measurable impact of our public resources on the lives of citizens.”