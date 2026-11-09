APC Gangs Up Against You If You Refuse Their Offer – Isaac Fayose

Businessman, Isaac Fayose, has said he is being targeted with false allegations because of his support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, made the claim in a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Sunday.

He was reacting to a post by an unnamed blogger which linked him to a rape allegation.

Fayose denied the claim, calling it a fabrication meant to tarnish his image because he refused to abandon Obi.

He alleged that people who reject offers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) often become targets of smear campaigns.

“Whenever APC tries to get you with offers, and you refuse, they may gang up against you and try to destroy your reputation. I will continue to support Peter Obi no matter what,” he said.

Fayose said he was not the first to face such treatment, citing singer Eedris Abdulkareem and one Tumma as others who had gone through similar experiences.

“Eedris Abdulkareem faced it before, then Tumma, and now this. I am ready, and I will take legal action if necessary,” he said.

The businessman vowed not to back down from supporting Obi.