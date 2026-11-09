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APC Gangs Up Against You If You Refuse Their Offer – Isaac Fayose

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Isaac Fayose
Isaac Fayose

Key Takeaways

  • Businessman Isaac Fayose alleged that he faces false allegations because he supports Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi and refused to abandon him.
  • Fayose denied a rape allegation in an unnamed blogger’s post and alleged that people who reject APC offers often face smear campaigns.
  • In a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Fayose vowed to continue supporting Obi and take legal action if necessary.

Businessman, Isaac Fayose, has said he is being targeted with false allegations because of his support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, made the claim in a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Sunday.

He was reacting to a post by an unnamed blogger which linked him to a rape allegation.

Fayose denied the claim, calling it a fabrication meant to tarnish his image because he refused to abandon Obi.

He alleged that people who reject offers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) often become targets of smear campaigns.

“Whenever APC tries to get you with offers, and you refuse, they may gang up against you and try to destroy your reputation. I will continue to support Peter Obi no matter what,” he said.

Fayose said he was not the first to face such treatment, citing singer Eedris Abdulkareem and one Tumma as others who had gone through similar experiences.

“Eedris Abdulkareem faced it before, then Tumma, and now this. I am ready, and I will take legal action if necessary,” he said.

The businessman vowed not to back down from supporting Obi.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Adeniyi Damilola is an Assistant Editor at Naija News with nine years of experience covering politics, business, and education. He holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from Ekiti State University, which shapes his understanding of people and public affairs. Contact him at adeniyidamilola2@gmail.com.

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