How Many Times Will You Approve Ibom Deep Sea Port? ADC Questions APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of elevating grand deceit and campaign strategy above truth and governance.

The ADC made the allegation in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, following the approval given by President Bola Tinubu while campaigning in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he promised and granted approval for the construction of the Ibom Deep Sea Port.

However, the ADC argued that the same project had earlier been approved by the late President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2020.

It described Tinubu’s announcement at the APC campaign rally as a brazen display of ignorance of statecraft, adding that it was another round of cheap promises that will not be kept or honoured.

“President Tinubu, while campaigning in Uyo, has promised and granted approval for the construction of the Ibom Deep Sea Port.

“What a hocus-pocus, what hogwash, and what barefaced lies and shenanigans of a rudderless party! How many times will the APC approve the Ibom Deep Sea Port?

“President Buhari approved it in December 2020. The Federal Executive Council gave approval for the implementation of the first phase of the $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Sea Port (IDSP) during its meeting on December 16, 2020.

“That approval named Bollore/Power China as the preferred bidder and was meant to allow construction to commence.

“In a brazen display of ignorance of statecraft and the elevation of grand deceit as a campaign strategy, President Tinubu, as APC presidential candidate, first promised the port during his 2023 campaign.

“At the APC campaign rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on 30 January 2023, he told supporters: “We will do mechanised farming. We will export food from Akwa Ibom. We will build your seaport.”

“Unfortunately, as is characteristic of the APC, they never fulfilled the promise. Over three years down the line, President Tinubu on Friday, 6 November 2026, had to promise again to construct the long-awaited Ibom Deep Sea Port project in Akwa Ibom State.

“Obviously, this is another round of cheap promises that will not be kept or honoured. Just as before, so it will be now — empty promises. All talk and no action.

“As Nigerians are still waiting for the APC and President Tinubu to give us uninterrupted electricity supply, so Akwa Ibomites are waiting endlessly for the promised deep sea port that has become a campaign tool of deceit.

“Nigerians must shine their eyes and dump the APC into the abyss of socio-political irrelevance and make a new Nigeria possible,” Director wrote.