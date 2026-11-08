INEC Awaits Certified Court Judgment Before Taking Position On ADC Leadership Crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not take a position on the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) until it obtains and reviews the certified true copy of the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led caretaker committee.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the commission would examine the judgment before deciding on its next course of action.

Speaking to Sunday Punch, Haruna said INEC would not rely on media reports to determine its position, stressing the need to obtain the court’s official decision.

“We can’t take a position until we see the judgement ourselves. We have to get the certified true copy because we don’t take decisions or reports of what the court said based on reports because the reports could be wrong,” he said.

He added that the commission would deliberate on the matter at its meeting next week before deciding on the appropriate action.

Haruna also said INEC would comply with any subsequent court order if the Mark-led faction appealed against the judgment and secured an injunction staying its execution.

“Obviously, if the David Mark faction should appeal, which I am sure they will, and they get an injunction for stay of execution, obviously, we’ll have to obey that judgement,” he added.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday nullified the emergence of the Mark-led caretaker committee, ruling that the process violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

Naija News reports that the judgment followed a suit filed by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North-East), Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged the process through which Mark and other members of the caretaker committee assumed control of the party.

Gombe argued that he was constitutionally entitled to take over the party’s leadership following the resignation of former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu.

In his ruling, Justice Lifu nullified the caretaker committee’s emergence, the presidential primary that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the ADC’s candidate for the 2027 general elections and Aregbesola’s emergence as National Secretary.

The court also invalidated the appointments of other national officers and the party’s nominations of candidates for the 2027 elections.

Furthermore, it directed INEC not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the ADC’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025.

The ADC, INEC, Mark, former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola and Nwosu were listed as defendants in the suit.