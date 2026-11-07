Tinubu Govt Makes Promises On Free And Fair Election

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to holding free, fair, and credible general elections in 2027.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance in an interview with TRT World, Türkiye’s international broadcaster, on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum 2026 in Istanbul.

The forum, which began on Friday, November 6, has the theme, “A World Without a Centre: Who Leads When the Rules Run Out?”

Idris said the Tinubu administration would support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while respecting its constitutional independence.

He said the government would continue to create an enabling environment for the commission to carry out its duties and ensure voters’ choices are respected.

“Let me assure Nigerians and the international community that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is fully committed to free, fair and credible elections in 2027. We will continue to support the democratic process and ensure that the will of the Nigerian people prevails,” the minister said.

Responding to concerns over the impact of insecurity on the polls, Idris said the government was intensifying efforts to address security challenges.

He cited the recruitment of more military personnel and the acquisition of equipment to boost the operational capacity of the armed forces.

The minister said the administration remained committed to protecting political participation and press freedom, describing freedom of expression as a cornerstone of democracy.

He, however, warned against the spread of fake news and misinformation as political activities intensify.

Idris urged Nigerians, politicians and the media to verify information before publishing or sharing it, warning that falsehoods could heighten tension and erode confidence in the electoral process.

The minister also spoke on the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in journalism and governance, noting its potential to improve communication and public service delivery.

He cautioned, however, that the technology could be abused to create deepfakes and mislead the public.