Kano NDC Crisis: Court Barred INEC From Listing Gwarzo

Fresh documents from the Federal High Court, Kano, have shed light on why the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, is missing from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) updated list.

Naija News reports that certified true copies of the court processes show that INEC was restrained by a court order from publishing the name of any NDC governorship candidate in the state.

The suit was instituted by three members of the party, Garba Isa, Yau Nasiru and Atiku Abubakar, who listed INEC and the NDC as defendants.

They are aggrieved over the emergence of Gwarzo as candidate and Mustapha Kwankwaso, son of the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as his running mate, accusing the Kwankwasiyya leader of imposing them.

The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, S.A. Abdullahi, filed an ex parte motion on October 17, 2026.

Ruling on the application on October 27, Justice Amobeda barred INEC and anyone acting on its behalf from publishing any NDC candidate’s name on the Kano governorship list until the motion on notice is heard.

The judge also restrained the commission from making any change to the final list released on October 10, ordered that the processes be served on the defendants and fixed November 2 for accelerated hearing.

The documents lend weight to INEC’s claim that it had cleared Gwarzo but could not publish his name because of the subsisting order.

The hearing scheduled for Monday was stalled after Gwarzo’s counsel applied to join the suit as a party.

The case was then adjourned until November 16, 2026.