INEC Helping APC To Rig 2027 Elections – Dino Melaye Raises Alarm

A former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of helping the ruling party to rig the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Melaye made the claim during an appearance on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time on Monday.

He lamented that INEC has failed Nigerians woefully, adding that the electoral body has contravened the country’s extant laws.

Melaye said, “INEC is helping the APC to rig the 2027 elections. There is repetition of photographs on INEC’s voter registration. It failed an integrity test showing AI imputation by 89%.

“INEC has contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act. When you have an organization that is a lawbreaker, you have an institution that has broken the very law it is supposed to implement; then there is a problem.

“INEC was given 90 days to publish all the voters’ lists. 90 days is over, and INEC has not done that. It’s a major contradiction of our extant law.

“The polling unit of the governor of Edo State had over 400 voters in the election that put him as governor 2 years ago.

“In the new INEC register, that same polling unit has more than 4,000 voters. That is an increase of over 1,000%, and nothing is happening in Edo State.”