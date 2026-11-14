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Plateau Residents Boo Tinubu’s Convoy During APC Rally (Video)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Bola Ahmed Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Some residents booed President Bola Tinubu’s convoy during an All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Plateau State on Saturday.
  • The residents remained behind a barricade and chanted words meaning “We don’t want” as the convoy passed.
  • A video showing the residents’ reaction to Tinubu’s convoy surfaced on social media and was trending online.

A section of residents who turned up for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Plateau State on Saturday, booed the convoy of President Bola Tinubu.

The residents could be heard in the video which surfaced on social media chanting ‘Ba mayi’ in Hausa, which translates to English as ‘We don’t want.’

The residents were well behind the barricade as the convoy passed but made their voices heard in the video trending on social media.

The incident happened barely twenty-four hours after some angry residents of the nation’s capital city, Abuja, stoned the convoy of President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The incident happened as President Tinubu visited the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja to observe the Jumat prayers.

Naija News understands that the mosque is located in Area One, Garki, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, O’tega Ogra, has dismissed reports that youths attacked President Bola Tinubu’s convoy after Friday prayers in Abuja.

Ogra described videos circulating on social media as misleading.

The controversy arose after an African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, shared a video showing some youths throwing stones at a convoy believed to be the President’s.

Some of the youths were heard chanting “Ba ma yi, ba ma so,” a Hausa expression meaning “we don’t want you; we don’t support you.”

Reacting in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, Ogra shared another video showing the President leaving the mosque after the Juma’at prayer.

“Contrary to the narrative being pushed by the opposition, with videos of their alleged paid thugs at the National Mosque today, here is footage of Mr President leaving the mosque after Friday prayers this afternoon,” he wrote.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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