Plateau Residents Boo Tinubu’s Convoy During APC Rally (Video)

A section of residents who turned up for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Plateau State on Saturday, booed the convoy of President Bola Tinubu.

The residents could be heard in the video which surfaced on social media chanting ‘Ba mayi’ in Hausa, which translates to English as ‘We don’t want.’

The residents were well behind the barricade as the convoy passed but made their voices heard in the video trending on social media.

The incident happened barely twenty-four hours after some angry residents of the nation’s capital city, Abuja, stoned the convoy of President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The incident happened as President Tinubu visited the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja to observe the Jumat prayers.

Naija News understands that the mosque is located in Area One, Garki, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, O’tega Ogra, has dismissed reports that youths attacked President Bola Tinubu’s convoy after Friday prayers in Abuja.

Ogra described videos circulating on social media as misleading.

The controversy arose after an African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, shared a video showing some youths throwing stones at a convoy believed to be the President’s.

Some of the youths were heard chanting “Ba ma yi, ba ma so,” a Hausa expression meaning “we don’t want you; we don’t support you.”

Reacting in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, Ogra shared another video showing the President leaving the mosque after the Juma’at prayer.

“Contrary to the narrative being pushed by the opposition, with videos of their alleged paid thugs at the National Mosque today, here is footage of Mr President leaving the mosque after Friday prayers this afternoon,” he wrote.