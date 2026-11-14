2027: Atiku Vows To Restore Fuel, Electricity Subsidy

Former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment to restore the fuel subsidy if elected in 2027.

He also promised to restore the subsidy on electricity.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the promise on Saturday in Bauchi State during the ADC presidential campaign rally.

The former Vice President promised to tackle insecurity in the Northeast and other parts of the country if elected as President in 2027.

The ADC candidate also said he would expand petroleum exploration in the Kolmani area to generate additional revenue.

“I have already promised all Nigerians that I will restore petroleum subsidy. Not only that, I will also restore subsidy in electricity,” he said.

He urged residents to turn out in large numbers during the 2027 polls and ensure their votes are counted and protected.

“I want you to make sure you come out in your thousands. You vote for ADC. You defend the vote. You ensure that the votes are counted, and results are transmitted before you leave the polling booth,” Atiku said.

Those present at the rally include the ADC vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, the party’s governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika and other party leaders.