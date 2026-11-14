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2027: Atiku Vows To Restore Fuel, Electricity Subsidy

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, promised to restore fuel and electricity subsidies if elected president in 2027.
  • Atiku made the pledge at an ADC campaign rally in Bauchi State, where he also promised to tackle insecurity and expand petroleum exploration in Kolmani.
  • Atiku urged voters to support the ADC in 2027 and remain at polling booths until officials count their votes and transmit results.

Former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment to restore the fuel subsidy if elected in 2027.

He also promised to restore the subsidy on electricity.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the promise on Saturday in Bauchi State during the ADC presidential campaign rally.

The former Vice President promised to tackle insecurity in the Northeast and other parts of the country if elected as President in 2027.

The ADC candidate also said he would expand petroleum exploration in the Kolmani area to generate additional revenue.

“I have already promised all Nigerians that I will restore petroleum subsidy. Not only that, I will also restore subsidy in electricity,” he said.

He urged residents to turn out in large numbers during the 2027 polls and ensure their votes are counted and protected.

“I want you to make sure you come out in your thousands. You vote for ADC. You defend the vote. You ensure that the votes are counted, and results are transmitted before you leave the polling booth,” Atiku said.

Those present at the rally include the ADC vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, the party’s governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika and other party leaders.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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