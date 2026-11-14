Bauchi Govt Suspends Traditional Ruler Over Land, Mining Allegations

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has ordered the Emir of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Lame, to step aside from his traditional duties following allegations bordering on land administration, illegal levy collection and interference in mining activities.

The government has also set up a 12-member panel to investigate the allegations against the traditional ruler, who presides over Lame Emirate in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The decision was approved by Governor Mohammed after the government received petitions and intelligence reports from community leaders, stakeholders and security agencies, Naija News understands.

The development was announced in a statement on Saturday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

According to the statement, the allegations against the Emir include unlawful interference in land administration, unauthorised collection of levies and interference in the operations of mining companies.

The government said the alleged activities had created tension within the emirate and raised concerns about public peace and security.

Gidado explained that the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had earlier asked the Emir to respond to the allegations.

He said the traditional ruler submitted a written response, but the government was not satisfied with his explanation and decided to set up an independent panel to look into the matter.

“The Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had earlier requested explanations from the Emir who submitted written responses.

“However, the government considered the explanations unsatisfactory and deemed it necessary to conduct an independent administrative investigation,” the statement said.

The panel will be chaired by a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Sani Mohammed.

Other members include representatives of security agencies, relevant government ministries, Toro Local Government Area and other government institutions.

The panel has been given three weeks to complete its assignment and submit its report to the state government.

Its responsibilities include investigating the allegations, examining relevant documents, inviting people connected to the matter and making recommendations to the government.

The state government explained that the Emir’s suspension was a temporary measure to allow the investigation to take place without interference.

It said the decision was also intended to prevent possible interference with witnesses and official records.

As part of the conditions attached to the suspension, Aliyu Lame has been directed to remain within the Lame Emirate unless he receives permission to travel elsewhere.

He has also been warned not to interfere in the administrative, traditional or official activities of the emirate while the suspension remains in force.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed the Senior Councillor of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Bala Gumau, to oversee the day-to-day administration of the emirate pending the outcome of the investigation.

The government urged residents of Lame Emirate and Toro Local Government Area to remain calm and avoid any action that could disturb the peace.

It also called on community leaders, traditional titleholders and youths to cooperate with security agencies and members of the investigative panel.

The government said all concerned parties should remain peaceful and law-abiding while the investigation continues.