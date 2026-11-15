Melaye Blasts Tinubu, Declares APC Has Lost Political Relevance

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, has urged Nigerians to vote out President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that he made the appeal on Saturday during the ADC presidential campaign rally at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

He claimed that Tinubu has nothing to offer Nigerians and has plunged the country into severe hunger and economic hardship.

He argued that neither the APC nor the Tinubu administration had credible plans to address the country’s prevailing economic challenges, particularly hunger and poverty.

Dino urged residents of Bauchi State, the North and Nigerians across the country to support the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the APC has lost its political relevance, and he expressed confidence that an ADC-led administration under Atiku would tackle hunger, poverty, and other challenges confronting the country.

Melaye maintained that Nigerians deserved a government capable of addressing their economic difficulties and improving their living conditions.

In his welcome address, the ADC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika, described the party as strategically positioned to win the 2027 elections, citing its grassroots structures and extensive support network nationwide.

Jika stressed that electoral victories were determined at the polling-unit level, urging party supporters to mobilise effectively, protect their votes and remain vigilant throughout the electoral process.

“Elections are won at the polling-unit level. Therefore, I urge you to come out, cast your votes, remain at your polling units, protect your votes and ensure that the results are properly declared at the polling-unit level,” he said.

He further cautioned supporters against allowing anyone to manipulate the electoral process, insisting that the will of the electorate must be respected.