Justice Lifu: Old Age Must Be Catching Up With You – Dino Melaye Fires Back At Buba Galadima

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has berated a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, for linking him to a statement about the health of Federal High Court judge, Justice Peter Lifu.

Naija News recalls that Galadima criticised ADC members over their reported reaction to the illness of Justice Lifu.

He wondered why opposition politicians would appear pleased by reports that the judge, who delivered a ruling against the ADC leadership, was ill and might travel abroad for medical treatment.

“You know there was a judgment against ADC, isn’t it? Yes. And I’ve just heard you read something that Dino Melaye said. They’ve got a true certified copy of the judgment, and I know some ADC people are jumping up and down that the judge (Peter Lifu) who gave a ruling against them has fallen ill and is supposed to be taken to hospital in Europe,” he said.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏 on Saturday, Melaye accused Galadima of wrongly attributing comments to him.

He clarified that he never made any comment concerning the judge’s health.

Melaye said: “I was extremely shocked to hear that Alhaji Buba Galadima mentioned that I made comments on Justice Lifu’s health. It is most unfortunate because I never made any comment on Justice Lifu’s.”

He, however, took a swipe at the NDC chieftain, suggesting that age was affecting his recollection of events.

“Old age must be catching up with Buba Galadima. Now I know you can’t cure old age, you can only manage it,” Melaye added.