‘I Was Limited To Airport Last Time, Forgive Me’ – Tinubu Begs Plateau Attack Victims

President Bola Tinubu has apologised to the people of Plateau State over his last visit to the state after the deadly attacks in Anguwan Rukuba, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, that left many killed and several injured in March 2026.

Naija News recalls that a deadly attack in Anguwan Rukuba, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state in March, 2026, left at least 20 people killed and many others injured.

On April 2, Tinubu met with the affected families at the Jos Airport, where he condoled with them and assured them that such an incident would not recur.

The President was criticised for not visiting the affected communities, but his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the visit was affected by a scheduled meeting with the President of Chad.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central presidential campaign rally in Jos on Saturday, Tinubu said he was limited to the airport and did not enter the communities.

He said, “When I last visited the other time, I was limited to the airport. Forgive me if you didn’t see me in the hinterland.

“But I saw the devastation. I got the report from the governor. I saw horror in the faces of our people. But since then, that has changed; we are forging together.

Tinubu assured residents that their communities would be rebuilt so the displaced could return home.

The President emphasised tha all security agencies have been directed to take decisive action and sustain peace and stability in Plateau State.

He said, “I have directed all the security agencies to take decisive action and sustain peace and stability on the Plateau.

“What we should be getting is prosperity, not havoc, not crisis. Our government is not elected to inflict wounds on one another or to bury people. We have to lift people up from penury to prosperity.

“One thousand forest guards are undergoing training right now. You will feel them; you will see them. You will feel secure in your villages and communities.”