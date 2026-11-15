Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 15th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 15th November, 2026.

A section of residents who turned up for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Plateau State on Saturday, booed the convoy of President Bola Tinubu.

The residents could be heard in the video which surfaced on social media chanting ‘Ba mayi’ in Hausa, which translates to English as ‘We don’t want.’

The residents were well behind the barricade as the convoy passed but made their voices heard in the video trending on social media.

The incident happened barely twenty-four hours after some angry residents of the nation’s capital city, Abuja, stoned the convoy of President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The incident happened as President Tinubu visited the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja to observe the Jumat prayers.

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of introducing an alleged 50 per cent deduction from payments to contractors handling projects for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Amaechi challenged Akpabio to explain his alleged involvement in the practice, asking him to account for the deductions from contractors.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Transportation made the allegation on Saturday at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi State.

Amaechi said, “Akpabio, who was in Port Harcourt the other day abusing me and talking nonsense, ask him who introduced 50 per cent from contractors in NDDC. It was Akpabio.”

He did not provide further details or evidence to support the allegation at the rally.

The former governor also criticised President Bola Tinubu over the economic hardship in the country, accusing his administration of controlling the nation’s resources while Nigerians struggle with rising living costs.

Amaechi promised that an ADC government would restore fuel and electricity subsidies if the party takes power in 2027.

According to him, bringing back the subsidies would help reduce the cost of goods and services and ease the financial pressure on Nigerians.

A factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, has said he is financing his security arrangements and legal battle with another faction of the party’s leadership with proceeds from his business activities.

Bala, in an interview with newsmen on Saturday, dismissed allegations that he is being sponsored by external political forces.

Naija News reports that Bala made the clarification while addressing questions about the source of funds for his faction and his decision to challenge the party’s leadership in court amid the lingering crisis involving the camp led by former Senate President David Mark.

Some political stakeholders have accused the factional leader of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency to destabilise the ADC and weaken its opposition structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, Bala dismissed the allegations, insisting that his faction was largely sustained through membership dues and contributions from its internal activities.

He also described himself as a businessman with other sources of income, saying he had the financial capacity to cover his personal security and legal expenses.

Defending his security arrangements, Bala maintained that he was entitled to personal protection like other prominent politicians, questioning why the resources used to provide such protection had become a subject of controversy.

On the legal dispute over the party’s leadership, he said his decision to approach the court was driven by the need to defend the ADC constitution and uphold the rule of law, not political influence, financial strength or personal ambition.

Bala also addressed concerns over the continued appearance of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mark on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite the court ruling which sacked them from office.

He explained that INEC would take the necessary steps after receiving the certified true copy of the judgment, suggesting that the commission might not have received the official court documents.

He rejected claims that INEC was deliberately delaying action, arguing that the continued presence of the names on its portal did not mean the electoral body was ignoring the court’s decision.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has boasted that the party will win all 13 states in the North-East and North-West in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the former Rivers State governor made the claim on Saturday while addressing supporters at the party’s presidential rally in Bauchi.

Comparing the ADC’s prospects with those of President Bola Tinubu, Amaechi said the President could only count on five states in the South-West.

“Let the President tell us how many states he comes with. He comes with only five in the South-West,” he said.

He predicted that the sixth South-West state would go to the Allied Peoples Movement.

The running mate to Atiku Abubakar also said the party would win Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa in the North-Central, compete strongly in the South-South, and limit Tinubu’s chances in the South-East.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has declared that Nigerians will use the 2027 general election to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the hardship facing the country.

Makinde said the coming election would be a contest between the APC and Nigerians, insisting that the ruling party would face a strong response from voters at the polls.

He made the declaration on Saturday while addressing supporters at the APM governorship rally in Oyo town, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the APM presidential candidate said many Nigerians were unhappy with the level of hunger, economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

He urged citizens to take advantage of the 2027 election to express their dissatisfaction with the APC-led government through their votes.

According to him, the ballot box remains the most important weapon available to Nigerians to demand a change in leadership.

Makinde accused the ruling party of failing to meet the expectations of the people, adding that Nigerians must unite to determine the country’s political future.

Makinde also declared that the APM was prepared to challenge the APC in the election and would not be intimidated by the ruling party.

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three persons, including an orderly attached to Zainab Kwankwaso, the second wife of Governor Abba Yusuf, over her alleged disappearance from the Government House.

According to Daily Post, Zainab, daughter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was said to have left the Government House without the knowledge of her husband or her security aides, and travelled to Abuja.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dr Ibrahim Bakori, has ordered an investigation into how she was able to leave the Government House and travel to Abuja.

Sources said there had been a running feud in the governor’s household, with Zainab seeking to end the marriage.

Meanwhile, Zainab has reportedly filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, in a suit marked CV/97/26.

She was said to have offered to return the dowry paid on her during the marriage. The court has reportedly summoned the governor to appear on November 17, 2026.

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has revealed how he spent seven months sleeping in a church after running away from threats over his decision to pursue a career in acting.

Naija News reports that the veteran actor made this known during an interview with African A-List.

Salami explained that his decision to join the theatre industry was driven by his passion rather than the desire for fame or financial gain.

However, his choice did not go down well with his family, who opposed his involvement in acting at the time.

He disclosed that the threats and pressure surrounding his decision forced him to leave home and seek shelter in a church, where he stayed for seven months.

Nigerian rapper and media personality, Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, has vowed to ensure that singer Peruzzi is jailed for life over an alleged attack on him.

N6 made the threat while recounting his alleged experience with the singer during an episode of the Playing Games podcast.

Naija News reports that the rapper accused Peruzzi of working with some men who allegedly attacked him and threatened his life at the singer’s residence.

According to N6, the incident happened some time ago when he was at Peruzzi’s house.

He claimed that the singer contacted him and informed him that a man he had earlier had a disagreement with was on his way to attack him.

Nigerian music legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is set to receive another international recognition as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honours him at its 2026 induction ceremony in Los Angeles, United States.

Naija News reports that the late musician is among five entertainers selected for the Hall of Fame’s Early Influence category, alongside American rapper Queen Latifah, Cuban singer Celia Cruz, rapper MC Lyte and American singer-songwriter Gram Parsons.

The ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, will bring together music stars, industry figures and other personalities at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Other artists being inducted into the 2026 Performer category include Sade, Oasis, Billy Idol, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and the late Luther Vandross.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, based in Cleveland, selected the inductees through a voting process involving more than 1,000 musicians, historians and music industry professionals.

However, the ceremony may not have all the inductees in attendance, as some of the stars have already confirmed that they will miss the event.

British-Nigerian singer Sade Adu’s group, Sade, announced that they would not attend the ceremony, despite appreciating the recognition.

Spain has ruled out the possibility of allowing Morocco to host the final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, insisting that the tournament’s biggest match will take place on Spanish soil.

The President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Rafael Louzan, said on Saturday that there was no plan to withdraw Spain’s position as the preferred host of the final, Naija News reports.

Spain is co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco, but the final venue will not be decided until 2028.

Spain is pushing for Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to host the final, while Morocco has proposed the 115,000-capacity Hassan II Stadium, which is under construction in Benslimane, near Casablanca.

Portugal, on the other hand, does not currently have a stadium considered suitable for the final.

Speaking at a conference at the RFEF’s Ciudad del Futbol headquarters outside Madrid, Louzan said Spain remained confident of hosting the showpiece match.

He added that he was not considering withdrawing Spain’s interest in hosting the final because the possibility of the country losing the hosting right was not being considered.

Louzan’s comments followed a statement by the leader of Spain’s right-wing People’s Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

During a television interview on November 5, Feijoo said he would push for Spain to withdraw from the World Cup hosting arrangement if he became prime minister after the November 29 general election and Morocco was awarded the final.

However, Louzan described the possibility as hypothetical, insisting that there was no reason for Spain to consider such a move.

He also argued that the final should be hosted in Europe, citing FIFA’s tradition of rotating the continent responsible for staging the tournament’s final.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.