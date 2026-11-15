ADC Crisis: Bala Reveals How He Funds Security, Legal Battle

A factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, has said he is financing his security arrangements and legal battle with another faction of the party’s leadership with proceeds from his business activities.

Bala, in an interview with newsmen on Saturday, dismissed allegations that he is being sponsored by external political forces.

Naija News reports that Bala made the clarification while addressing questions about the source of funds for his faction and his decision to challenge the party’s leadership in court amid the lingering crisis involving the camp led by former Senate President David Mark.

Some political stakeholders have accused the factional leader of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency to destabilise the ADC and weaken its opposition structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, Bala dismissed the allegations, insisting that his faction was largely sustained through membership dues and contributions from its internal activities.

He also described himself as a businessman with other sources of income, saying he had the financial capacity to cover his personal security and legal expenses.

Defending his security arrangements, Bala maintained that he was entitled to personal protection like other prominent politicians, questioning why the resources used to provide such protection had become a subject of controversy.

On the legal dispute over the party’s leadership, he said his decision to approach the court was driven by the need to defend the ADC constitution and uphold the rule of law, not political influence, financial strength or personal ambition.

Bala also addressed concerns over the continued appearance of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mark on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite the court ruling which sacked them from office.

He explained that INEC would take the necessary steps after receiving the certified true copy of the judgment, suggesting that the commission might not have received the official court documents.

He rejected claims that INEC was deliberately delaying action, arguing that the continued presence of the names on its portal did not mean the electoral body was ignoring the court’s decision.

The ADC factional leader equally dismissed suggestions that the large crowds attracted by the party during political campaigns in Sokoto and Kebbi should have convinced him to withdraw his court case.

Explaining why he remained committed to the legal process, Bala said, “I went to court with only the Constitution. I told the world that if they had followed the right procedures, the court should rule in their favour. But if we were right, we should be given our rights.”

He maintained that political popularity, connections and financial resources should not give anyone the privilege to disregard established rules.

According to him, Nigeria could not make meaningful progress if influential individuals were allowed to operate above the law.

Bala also accused some people involved in the leadership crisis of circulating false documents suggesting that he had resigned from his position. He described the reports as misleading.

Speaking about his relationship with Atiku, the factional leader said he considered the former vice president a father figure because they hailed from the same geopolitical zone.

However, he expressed disappointment that Atiku had not personally contacted him despite the prolonged crisis, lamenting that some party members continued to portray him as an enemy of the ADC.

Despite the dispute, Bala disclosed that his faction had directed all its aspirants to sustain their campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that the court battle would not disrupt its political activities.

He urged members of the opposing camp to remain patient and respect the judicial process. He also called on them to complete their membership registration in their respective wards in line with the party’s constitution.