Peruzzi Will Go To Prison For Life – N6 Vows To Deal With Singer

Nigerian rapper and media personality, Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, has vowed to ensure that singer Peruzzi is jailed for life over an alleged attack on him.

N6 made the threat while recounting his alleged experience with the singer during an episode of the Playing Games podcast.

Naija News reports that the rapper accused Peruzzi of working with some men who allegedly attacked him and threatened his life at the singer’s residence.

According to N6, the incident happened some time ago when he was at Peruzzi’s house.

He claimed that the singer contacted him and informed him that a man he had earlier had a disagreement with was on his way to attack him.

He said: “One day, you people will just wake up and just hear that Peruzzi has gone to prison for life and you will think it is a joke. I am not just talking; we are pursuing it legally.

“I was in Peruzzi’s house while the singer was away, and he called and told me that a guy I fought with in his house is coming to kill me, but he begged them not to kill me, but to only injure me or break my leg.

“I said, ‘Peruzzi, are you crazy? Someone told you that he was coming to kill me in your house, and you didn’t tell me earlier to jump the fence? I asked him, ‘You live in an estate that requires a code to come in, so how is he going to get the code to come in? I asked him, are you giving people the code to come into your estate?

“Before I finished talking, a bunch of men came into the house, and I was fighting them all alone. Maybe they didn’t expect me to put up a fight because the guy started calling more people. It was a bloodbath. A lot of people were stabbing me.”