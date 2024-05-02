‘I Used To Collect Davido’s Used Clothes As Payment For Writing His Songs’ – Peruzzi

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has admitted that he used to collect used clothes from his label boss, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, as payment for writing his songs.

Naija News reports that Peruzzi disclosed this in an interview with social media content creator, Bae U Barbie’s show, titled ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’.

The host asked, “Is it true that Davido used to pay you with his used clothes for writing his songs?”

Peruzzi responded in the affirmative, noting that the trend stopped after Davido paid him money for one of the songs he wrote for him,

He said, “I will be honest with you, I used to collect Davido’s used clothes as payment for writing songs for him.

“But there was a particular one I did and he gave me some money so I stopped that. I actually used to do that before.”

Peruzzi has previously revealed that he wrote some of Davido’s songs, including ‘Assurance,’ ‘Unavailable,’ ‘Flora My Flower,’ and many others.

