Just In: NCC Suspends Issuance Of Communications Licenses In Three Categories

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has temporarily suspended new licence issuance to operators in three categories.

Naija News reports that the NCC made this known on Friday in a statement via its X handle, signed by the Director of the Public Affairs Department, Nigerian Communications Commission, Reuben Muoka.

The categories suspended include Mobile Virtual Network Operator Licence, Interconnect Exchange Licence and Value Added Service Aggregator Licence.

The NCC said the suspension is in accordance with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to grant and renew licenses and promote fair competition.

The commission noted that the temporary suspension is to enable a thorough review of several key areas of market saturation, competition level and current market dynamics.

However, it noted that the new directive does not affect pending applications, which would be considered based on merit.

The statement titled “Temporary Suspension Of The Issuance Of Communications Licences In Three Categories” read,

“In line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to grant and renew licenses, promote fair competition and develop the Communications Industry, the Nigerian Communications Commission (The Commissions) hereby informs all stakeholders of a temporary suspension on issuance of new licenses in the following categories, Interconnect Exchange License, Mobile Virtual Network Operator License and Value Added Service Aggregator License.

“This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the commission to Commissionthorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation and current market dynamics.

“The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on 17th of May, 2024, new applications for the aforementioned licenses will not be accepted. This is without prejudice to pending applications before the Commission whiCommission considered on its merits.

“Any enquiries of clarification in respect of this Suspension Notice should be forwarded to: [email protected].”