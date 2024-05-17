Mayorkun Speaks On Purported Attempt To Use Nigerian Influencer, Nickie Dabarbie For Ritual

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun, has clarified claims of using female social media influencer, Nicki Dabarbie, for ritual.

Recall that on Friday, April 19, 2024, Dabarbie, in a series of social media posts, accused Mayorkun and his colleague, Skibii, of allegedly plotting to use her for a money ritual.

Mayorkun, who had been silent on the issue, took to his X handle to express frustration with the spread of negative news about him online and the reaction of many Nigerians.

The ‘Certified Loner’ stated that he had never met Nicki Dabarbie and was unaware of her existence until the allegations surfaced online.

Advertisement

According to him, the case is currently in court because he would not allow the defamatory claim against him to stand because of its impact on his reputation and career.

He reiterated that he had never met Nicki Dabarbie and would pursue full charges because he would not demand any apology from her.

He wrote, “You know, I was going to let this remain as a court case but when I checked the comments under some of the blogs where these ridiculous allegations were posted, I was quickly reminded of how gullible most people are on the internet and how they are ready to run along, spreading any negative news without any form of clarity.

Advertisement

“Just for the record, I never met that person on the said day, still never seen that person till this day, never knew about that person’s existence not until those allegations came up.. yet she claimed I put ‘something’ in her drink.

“A lot of people believed that story, and you think I’ll let this libellous claim fly? No!

“I wanna re-instate, I have never seen this person before even as I am typing this! I still haven’t set my eyes on this person.. Like what else can I say? How else can I prove this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s no need for me to ask for an apology where I won’t get any. I just needed to say this publicly and get it off my chest.. cos if it was a case of ‘cancellation’ as many people are quick to do, I for don go back to dey find work for bank.”