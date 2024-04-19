Nigerian Influencer, Nickie Dabarbie Calls Out Skiibii, Mayorkun After Escaping Ritual Attempt

Nigerian influencer, Precious Kingsley, also known as Nickie Dabarbie, has accused singers, Abbey Toyyib Elias, popularly known as Skiibii, and his colleague, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun, of attempting to kill her for money rituals.

Naija News reports that in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page on Friday morning, April 19, Nickie accused the singers of using various girls for money rituals.

According to Nickie, she escaped being used for ritual by Skiibii.

However, it’s unclear what transpired between the trio.

She wrote, “I just escaped from being used for rituals by Skibbi. Also Mayorku and some other Nigerian artists are all ritualists. It was all God.. You guys might not belive but it was all God. I just fought a spiritual battle and I’m a winner… I don’y know how to eplain but there is powersssss. The evil powersssss I didn’t use to belive until now.”

In other news, Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed what inspired her journey into the music industry.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star, in a recent interview with MTV, said she had always wanted to be in the film industry.

According to the ‘Koroba’ crooner, she delved into the music industry because of a man she had a crush on.

Tiwa said her crush was always around musicians, so she ditched acting for music.