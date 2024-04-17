Why I Dumped Acting For Music – Tiwa Savage Reveals

Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed what inspired her journey into the music industry.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star, in a recent interview with MTV, said she had always wanted to be in the film industry.

According to the ‘Koroba’ crooner, she delved into the music industry because of a man she had a crush on.

Tiwa said her crush was always around musicians, so she ditched acting for music.

She said, “I have always wanted to do acting. Acting was one of my first loves before music. I got into music because I had a crush on a guy and he was always around the musician so I said ‘yeah, forget acting and just go into music.”

In other news, Tiwa Savage recently opened up on her struggles with poor eyesight.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeat music star, in a video shared on her Instagram page, said she has been experiencing difficulties with her eyesight for the past three years.

According to the ‘Overload’ crooner, her vision becomes blurry whenever she tries to read, and the issues worsened in recent months.

The singer said she noticed she could barely read text messages or anything in small fonts, which prompted her to see the optician in London and a glass was recommended for her.