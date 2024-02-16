Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Struggles With Poor Eyesight

Nigerian female sensationa singer, Tiwa Savage, has opened up on her struggles with poor eyesight.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeat music star, in a video shared on her Instagram page on Friday, said she has been experiencing difficulties with her eyesight in the past three years.

According to the ‘Overload’ crooner, her vision becomes blurry whenever she tries to read, and the issues worsened in recent months.

The singer said she noticed she could barely read text messages or anything in small fonts, which prompted her to see the optician in London and a glass was recommended for her.

She said, “Guys the last two or three years, I have been noticing that I will be squinting sometimes and when I read some stuff, it will be getting blurry.

“And in the last few months, I noticed it got really bad that sometimes I will have to screen grab a message and then go back into my camera and zoom. So when I was in London, I said let me go and see the optician.

“So my long sight is okay for now, he said, not great; but my short sight (shakes her head). Literally, I will be in a restaurant and I won’t be able to read the menu.

“But for now, your girl is back and you know I needed to make some luxury and got myself a cartel pair because ABG don’t play. Do I still look sexy?”