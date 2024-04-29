Top Nigerian News Stories You Probably Missed This Month

April began with groaning among many Nigerians as they protested the federal government’s 240% hike in electricity tariff prices and lack of power supply.

The month also recorded many death tragedies in the Nollywood industry, Philip Shaibu’s impeachment, gospel singers Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, and her husband, Blessing Uzochikwa, also went after social media users who “defamed” them over the paternity of their child.

In this article, Naija News highlights the top news stories which happened this month.

1. Increase In Electricity Tariff

The federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), announced a hike in the electricity bill and band classification for users, which includes Band A, B, C, D and E.

Customers in Band A enjoy 20–24 hours of electricity supply daily, while those in Band B get 16–20 hours. Band C is supplied with a minimum of 12–16 hours; Band D with a minimum of 8–12 hours; and Band E with a minimum of 4–8 hours.

NERC stated that those affected by the electricity hike would now pay a tariff of N225 per kilowatt-hour, up from the previous rate of N68 per kilowatt-hour, representing a 240 per cent increase.

2. Mercy Chinwo’s Child’s Paternity Saga

A Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, summoned five social media users for alleged “criminal defamation” against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

The summons followed a direct criminal complaint filed by Uzochikwa, stating that the defendants made defamatory remarks suggesting that Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, not Uzochikwa, is the father of Mercy Chinwo’s child.

Nathaniel Bassey also filed a complaint before the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and prosecute those behind the false accusations.

3. Comedian AY’s Marriage Crash

Social media was sent into a frenzy after Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, confirmed that his marriage to Mabel Makun has crashed after 15 years.

Before the confirmation, there have been rumours that the movie star and his wife have parted ways over alleged infidelity.

In a statement via his Instagram page, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing things he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage slip away.

4. Death Of Adejumoke Aderounmu And Controversy

After the death of Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Aderounmu, popularly known as Esther, in the hit series Jenifa’s Dairy, the brother of the deceased accused Funke Akindele of not reaching out like her colleagues Rita Dominic and Sotayogaga.

The deceased’s brother lambasted Funke for acting concerned after Adejumoke’s death, especially when she failed to do the same when his sister was alive.

However, Funke Akindele, during an Instagram live session, said that she asked about Jumoke’s whereabouts and was unaware that she had been sick until the news about her demise.

The actress noted that she also had her trying times, stressing that she got depressed after losing her mother.

5. Junior Pope’s Death

Nollywood actor, John Paul Odowondo, better known as Junior Pope, alongside four other Nollywood crew members, lost his life in a boat mishap.

The unfortunate accident occurred while they were commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, ‘The Other Side of Life’.

6. Pastor Paul Enenche And Testimony Saga

Vera Anyim became a sensation online when she mounted the Dunamis International Gospel Centre pulpit to testify after successfully graduating with a “Bachelor of Law” degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday, April 13.

During her testimony, Pastor Enenche interrupted her, accusing the lady of lying.

The clergyman told her that, judging by her speech, she didn’t sound like a law graduate. The incident ignited reactions on social media when it was discovered that the testimony was genuine.

Some Nigerians called on Enenche to apologise for his actions, while others defended his stance.

The church apologised to Anyim, stating that the Senior Pastor’s actions were driven by a dedication to maintaining standards of excellence and integrity within the church community.

7. Bobrisky Jailed For Naira Abuse

Nigerian crossdresser, Idri Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State for alleged money laundering and Naira abuse.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on April 12, sentenced Bobrisky to six months in jail without the option of a fine after he was convicted of Naira mutilation.

8. Cubana Chief Priest

Lagos-based socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged abuse of the naira note.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of ₦10 million with two sureties.

9. Yahaya Bello Wanted

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission besieged the Abuja residence of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello. The EFCC’s actions resulted from an ongoing legal battle between Bello and the commission, including an amended charge alleging money laundering to the tune of N84 billion.

The EFCC accused Bello of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds, with Bello currently at large.

10. Chess Marathon

On April 17, Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya commenced his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

On April 20, Onakoya broke the record for the longest-ever chess marathon, clocking 60 hours at Times Square in New York, United States.

Onakoya broke the record of Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played for 56 hours and 9 minutes in 2018.