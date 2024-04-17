Cubana Chief Priest Speaks After Pleading Not Guilty To Naira Abuse

Celebrity Barman cum social media influencer, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has broken silence following his ordeal with the operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reported that Cubana Chief Priest earlier entered a ‘not guilty’ plea to charges of tampering and abusing the naira during his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

The socialite and businessman faced three counts of naira abuse stemming from his actions at some social events and was charged before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Cubana Chief Priest was later granted a bail of ₦10 million with two sureties in like sum by the court after pleading not guilty to the charges brought against him.

A few minutes after the court judgement, the socialite posted about not being small on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Seeing All You Messages & Love I’m So Humbled. Now It’s Confirmed CP No Small. Money💸 Na Water💦”

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) of “scapegoating” celebrities in its ongoing clampdown on Naira abusers.

He stated this in an Instagram post on Tuesday while reacting to the news that the EFCC is set to arraign popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, for Naira abuse.

The arraignment of Cubana Chief Protest comes days after popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, was sent to six months imprisonment for a similar offence.

Jimoh said it is unfair that certain people are being selected for a crime almost 70% of Nigerians or more are guilty of with overwhelming video evidence all over the internet.