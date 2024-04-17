Naira Abuse: EFCC Just Scapegoating Celebrities – Seun Jimoh

Popular Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) of “scapegoating” celebrities in its ongoing clampdown on Naira abusers.

He stated this in an Instagram post on Tuesday while reacting to the news that the EFCC is set to arraign popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, for Naira abuse.

The planned arraignment of Cubana Chief Protest comes days after popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, was sent to six months imprisonment for a similar offence.

Jimoh said it is unfair that certain people are being selected for a crime almost 70% of Nigerians or more are guilty of with overwhelming video evidence all over the internet.

He added: “Scapegoat approach to cultural reforms is quite sinister and lacks any concern for the mental health of the Nigerian citizens.

“It looks like scapegoats are being selected to send a message to the general populace. But then, is it not unfair that certain people are being selected for a crime almost 70% of Nigerians or more are guilty of with overwhelming video evidence all over the internet?!

“Why hasn’t anyone ever caught on video spraying money between the time the law has been in effect till now being arrested? Why celebrities? Celebrities are citizens too! This scapegoat approach to cultural reforms is quite sinister and lacks any concern for the mental health of the Nigerian citizens.”