Bobrisky Sentenced To Prison For Six Months

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to jail.

The crossdresser was jailed for six months with no option of fine over ‘Abuse of Naira’.

The judgement was handed this morning, April 12.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Bobrisky in court on a six-count charge ranging from Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering.

The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him for Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime. The court also ordered that he be remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos.

The judge had adjourned hearing for judgement into the case to April 9. However, the court couldn’t sit due to the April 9 to April 11 Eid-Fitri public holiday.

Your Job Is To Retrieve Money From Criminals, Leave Bobrisky Alone – Charly Boy To EFCC

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has condemned the arrest of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested on April 3 and arraigned in court last Friday, April 5 for abuse of the Naira.

After pleading guilty to the offence, the court ordered that he be remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) detention till April 9 for judgment.

Reacting to the development, Charly Boy urged the Commission to tackle more serious problems plaguing the country.

Speaking via Instagram, he urged the EFCC to go and find “better things to do” and leave Bobrisky alone as he isn’t the problem of Nigeria.

Charly Boy wrote, “EFCC make una go find better work and leave Bobrisky alone I beg una.

Sake bcos e spray money?

“Do you know how many, civil servants, ministers yahoo old men spraying money on a daily?

“Bobrisky is not our problem since you guys are no moral police. Ur work na to retrieve stolen money from the criminal group of Politicians.

“But I can see dat APC people are still using the tactics from dia old play book syndicated by Dia cash and carry influencers distracting the people with nonsense since dey can’t focus.

This una New Electricity Tariff, who wan pay when we can barely eat?

“Is dis how you people want to kill us by making great sacrifices for ur Owambe life style?

“Una no go die better.

“Nonsense

“Dia fathers.”