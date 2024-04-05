Bobrisky Convicted Of Naira Abuse

Advertisement

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday convicted controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, for abusing the Naira.

The Judge found Bobrisky guilty of the charges brought against him by the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier, Bobrisky had told the court that he was not aware of the law on abusing the naira and pleaded with the Judge to allow him to use his platform to educate Nigerians and the general public.

However, Justice Awogboro dismissed his request, maintaining that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

The cross-dresser said, “I know, My Lord. My Lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again. I regret my actions.”

Naija News recalls that earlier in the case on Friday, Bobrisky had pleaded guilty to the charges slammed against him by the EFCC.