EFCC Releases Names Of 1,146 Bank Accounts To Be Frozen Over Unauthorised Forex Transactions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the names of at least 1,146 bank accounts to be frozen over unauthorised foreign exchange transactions.

In a court motion filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja, the commission said it is investigating the owners of the accounts for “money laundering and terrorism financing”.

The motion by the anti-graft agency was brought under section 44 (2) and (K) of the 1999 Constitution; section 34 of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004; section 7(8) of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The commission said preliminary investigation conducted thus far reveals that the bank accounts are linked to persons who take advantage of the virtual cryptocurrency exchange platforms to illegally manipulate the value of Naira and launder proceeds of unlawful activities.

The EFCC added that there is a need to preserve the funds in the identified bank accounts pending the conclusion of the investigation and possible prosecution.

