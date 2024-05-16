Nigerian Military Declares Halilu Buzu Wanted Over Alleged Terrorism, Illegal Arms Supplies

The Nigerian Military has declared wanted an individual identified as Halilu Buzu for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities, illegal arms supplies, illegal mining, and cattle rustling.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, the Director of Operations, Major General Edward Buba, revealed that Halilu Buzu, originally from Niger, resides in a forest in Zamfara State.

According to Buba, the suspect frequently escapes to the Niger Republic after carrying out heinous acts in Nigeria.

General Buba further explained that the military is collaborating with their counterparts from the Niger Republic to ensure the apprehension of this terrorist, who commands a significant number of followers.

The military general announced that the Nigerian Army has successfully rescued a total of 253 kidnapped victims in the past two weeks. This achievement was made possible by the efforts of Operations Y-Watch, Nokia-Fighting Patrols, and Operations Delta State.

Furthermore, General Buba reported the elimination of several insurgents, emphasizing the importance of winning the fight against terrorism.

He added that the troops neutralised 227 and arrested 529 terrorists. Eleven perpetrators of oil theft were also arrested in the weeks under review.

“We relentlessly target these categories of terrorists such that we will be able to take them out and take them off the battlefield as soon as possible.

“Soon, the fate of such terrorists will be decided. It will be violent and it will be short, and will stop at nothing to take them off the battlefield,” Buba noted.