Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 30th April, 2024

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to cut a perception of being against northern politicians within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, politicians who played key roles in President Tinubu’s 2023 victory may also have key roles to play if the President decides to seek re-election in 2027. However, sending a message of perceived marginalization may not serve his political interests well and may have far-reaching implications.

Speaking via a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Showunmi pointed out the likes of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, saying the current predicaments of the former Governors may be misinterpreted on the political scene.

Making a plea to President Tinubu, Showunmi stressed the need to maintain trust between the southern and northern parts of the country with the 2027 elections in view.

Showunmi said that despite the critical roles both of them played in Tinubu’s victory in 2023, El-Rufai and Bello’s current predicaments may have political consequences in 2027.

The Senate Committee on Power has initiated an investigative hearing on the recent hikes in electricity tariffs, signalling a critical evaluation of energy pricing policies amid widespread public discontent.

Naija News reports that the hearing, which commenced at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, aims to scrutinize the circumstances and justifications behind the increasing costs of electricity, which have added to Nigerians’ economic burdens.

The Senate has previously expressed its determination to penalize any individual or entity responsible for unjustly inflating power costs.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the chairman of the committee, emphasized that the inquiry was prompted by two separate motions raised during plenary sessions on July 25, 2023, and February 21, 2024.

He outlined that the Senate’s resolutions had directed the Committee on Power to closely engage with the Federal Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and other key stakeholders in the industry.

MultiChoice Nigeria Limited has been stopped from increasing its tariffs and cost of products and services scheduled for May 1, 2024.

The interim order was issued on Monday by a Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The three-member tribunal, presided over by Saratu Shafii, gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade.

The tribunal restrained MultiChoice from proceeding with the impending price increase schedule, which will take effect on May 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

She, therefore, directed all parties in the suit to appear before the tribunal on May 7 at 10:00 am for the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

It would be recalled that Onifade, in the suit marked: CCPT/OP/2/2024, had dragged MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) before the tribunal.

The Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has accused Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State of breaching the law by shielding his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, from being arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) laid siege around the former governor’s residence on Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The EFCC is accusing Bello of financial misappropriation and corruption to the tune of N80.2 billion and accused the former governor of ignoring its invitation and evading arrest.

Hours later the seige was laid, Ododo arrived at Bello’s residence and reportedly aided his predecessor’s escape from arrest by EFCC operatives.

Amid the drama, the Kogi high court delivered judgment in a fundamental rights enforcement suit, restraining the commission from “harassing, threatening to arrest or detaining” the former governor.

On the same day, the EFCC obtained a warrant of arrest against Bello from a federal high court in Abuja.

Subsequently, the anti-graft agency declared the former governor wanted, while the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) placed Bello on a watchlist.

Bello was also absent for an arraignment that was initially scheduled for April 18, citing fear of arrest.

Speaking on Saturday at the national integration conference, Oshiomhole stated that Ododo’s rescue of Bello from the EFCC siege is a gross violation of the law.

The former Governor of Edo State added that the former governor’s refusal to show up in court constitutes a breach of the law.

Oshiomhole, however, urged citizens to speak up against breaches of the law irrespective of the personality that is involved.

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia State, Cosmos Ndukwe, has announced his resignation from the opposition party.

Naija News reports that in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, Ndukwe shared his resignation letter, citing personal reasons and a reflection on his current commitments and aspirations.

Ndukwe, who has had a long and distinguished political career, has held various positions including Councillor, Deputy Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Abia state, Deputy Speaker of Abia 6th House of Assembly, and presidential aspirant under the PDP umbrella.

In his resignation letter, Chief Ndukwe expressed his gratitude to the Abia state PDP for their support and acknowledged the significant role the party has played in his political career.

However, he did not indicate whether he would be joining another party or quitting politics altogether.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has increased the minimum wage for workers in the State from ₦40,000 to ₦70,000.

The governor stated that the increased minimum wage would take effect from May 1, 2024.

Naija News reports the governor made the announcement at the commissioning of the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex for labour unions in the State, along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

The building located at Temboga, Ikpoba Hill in Benin City is named after a former Governor of the State and former NLC President, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Kano Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Sale of Government Properties convened its first session on Monday, vowing to conduct its investigations without succumbing to any primordial interests.

Naija News reports that the session took place at Court 3 of the Audu Bako Secretariat.

Chaired by Justice Faruk Lawan Adamu, a distinguished judge of the Kano High Court, the 12-member Commission aims to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the sale of government properties which may have bypassed due processes.

Justice Adamu, during his inaugural address, emphasized the Commission’s commitment to uncover the truth behind potentially improper sales of state assets and to provide well-considered recommendations for the recovery of misallocated properties, including culturally significant sites and public spaces.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred some online microfinance banks from opening new accounts and accepting new customers.

Naija News reports that the microfinance banks include Moniepoint, PalmPay, Opay, PiggyVest, and Kuda, among others.

Sources told Peoples Gazette on Monday that the move is over allegations that they were being used to funnel cryptocurrency and manipulate the naira’s value.

The sources asserted that the CBN deemed the new-account-ban necessary to curb money-laundering activities which have seen the naira again plunge against the dollar in recent days.

However, in a message on its platform on Friday, Moniepoint said it has temporarily paused new sign-ups for intending customers.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the deregulation of meter prices for DISCOS under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

This comes a few months after the Commission, in September 2023, adjusted the price of a single-phase meter from N58,661.69 to N81,975.16 and that of a three-phase meter from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10.

The fresh adjustments were contained in the ORDER NO: NERC/2024/040 that the commission’s Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba and Commissioner of Legal and Licensing Compliance, Barrister Dafe Akpeneye, issued on Monday.

The title of the order is “The deregulation of meter prices for meters deployed under the Meter Asset Provider Scheme.”

The statement noted that with effect from 1 May 2024, all prices of meters under the MAP scheme shall be determined through a competitive bidding process with customers provided with a choice of authorised vendors.

The NERC pointed out that the Meter Asset Providers ((MAPs) and Local Meter Manufacturers Associations (LMMAs), requested a further review of meter prices in consideration of significant changes in NGN/USD foreign exchange rate and inflation rate since the last price review in September 2023 and the significant changes in these macroeconomic variables has constrained their ability to supply meters at the approved regulated price.

The commission has, therefore, noted the need for the efficient pricing of meters to respond more quickly to changes in macroeconomic parameters, particularly exchange rates.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially named Finidi George, the former Super Eagles winger, as the new head coach of the senior men’s national team.

Naija News reports that the decision was made public in a statement released on Monday, following the NFF Board’s approval of the recommendation put forth by its Technical and Development Committee.

George, a 52-year-old former player of Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis, will now take charge of the team. He had previously served as an assistant to the outgoing José Santos Peseiro and took over as interim coach after Peseiro’s departure post the Super Eagles’ successful campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

George recently led the team in two friendly matches in Morocco, where they secured a historic 2-1 victory against Ghana but suffered a 0-2 defeat to Mali.

The immediate challenge for the new Super Eagles coach will be to lead the team to victory in two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and the Benin Republic in Uyo and Abidjan, respectively, over the next five weeks.

