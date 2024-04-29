Senate Begins Hearing On Electricity Tariff Hike Probe

The Senate Committee on Power has initiated an investigative hearing on the recent hikes in electricity tariffs, signalling a critical evaluation of energy pricing policies amid widespread public discontent.

Naija News reports that the hearing, which commenced at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, aims to scrutinize the circumstances and justifications behind the increasing costs of electricity, which have added to Nigerians’ economic burdens.

The Senate has previously expressed its determination to penalize any individual or entity responsible for unjustly inflating power costs.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the chairman of the committee, emphasized that the inquiry was prompted by two separate motions raised during plenary sessions on July 25, 2023, and February 21, 2024.

“This investigative hearing is fundamental to ensuring transparency and accountability in the power sector,” Senator Abaribe stated.

He outlined that the Senate’s resolutions had directed the Committee on Power to closely engage with the Federal Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and other key stakeholders in the industry.

Present at the hearing were notable figures, including the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who faced questions regarding the policy decisions contributing to tariff increases.

Discussions at the session also addressed the impact of these tariffs on consumers and explored potential regulatory measures to mitigate undue financial strain on the populace.

“The importance of this hearing cannot be overstated. It’s about protecting the interests of the Nigerian people and ensuring that our policies reflect fairness and necessity rather than opportunism,” Senator Abaribe added.